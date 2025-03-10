Shreyas Iyer does a young Virat Kohli after Champions Trophy triumph, shakes a leg as fans reminisce 2013 celebrations

Shreyas Iyer was on cloud nine after India's Champions Trophy final win on Sunday, and he pulled off some incredible dance moves after getting his hands on the trophy. Iyer played a pivotal role in India's incredible title run as he scored 243 runs - second most in the tournament. He scored two half-centuries and also played a 48-run knock in the summit clash, stabilising the Indian innings after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's big wickets. Shreyas Iyer flaunts his dance moves during celebrations as fans recall Virat Kohli's 2013 'Gangnam Style' dance.(X Images)

After the win, Iyer danced in front of the Champions board as the photographers were ready to capture the moment for the ages. Iyer's dance reminded many of Virat Kohli's epic 'Gangnam Style' moves from the 2013 Champions Trophy title celebration. The former Indian skipper was one of the young members of the side back then, while during the 2025 triumph, he already achieved the 'legend' tag.

It was the first time when Iyer was part of India's ICC-title-winning side as he was short of words after clinching the Champions Trophy.

"Feeling ecstatic to be honest, it’s ineffable, hard to say it in words to be honest. My first ICC trophy, I’m quite overwhelmed looking at each and everyone in the dressing room. The way we have turned up towards this tournament and the way we have progressed, it’s been great," Iyer told broadcasters.

‘I love to go under pressure’: Shreyas Iyer

Chasing the target, Rohit Sharma led from the front with 76 runs off 83 balls, Iyer's 48, and Rahul’s unbeaten 34 helped India cross the finish line on 254-6 in 49 overs to win the Champions Trophy for the third time.

The 30-year-old displayed great maturity throughout the tournament and rescued India from tough spots. India went through the entire tournament unbeaten after wins against Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in the group phase, and then Australia in the semifinal.

"To be honest, I love to go under pressure, whenever there's a challenge, I feel like I thrive under pressure and I love this moment. It's just that I have been getting amazing starts in the tournament and not able to get a big one, but at the end of the day, if I'm able to contribute towards team's victory, that is immensely satisfying and I'm truly happy," he added.