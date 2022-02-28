'My heart was pumping. I wasn't able to control my emotions': Record-breaker India star recalls IPL 2022 auction

The recent two-day IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru saw top Indian and overseas alternatives getting big money as the ten franchises spent over ₹5.52 billion to bolster their squads. Ishan Kishan was the top pick, with Mumbai Indians shelling out ₹15.25 crore to buy him back. Other notable purchases were Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer, who got ₹14 crore and ₹12.25 crore respectively.

Shreyas, meanwhile, has hit a purple patch in recent weeks. The Indian fetched a staggering sum after two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bid heavily for him. He was also named the new Kolkata skipper before the in-form batter on Sunday hit nine fours and one six in his 45-ball 73 to help India secure a 3-0 clean sweep against Sri Lanka.

The 27-year-old Shreyas had registered unbeaten scores of 57 and 74 in India's first two wins and the right-handed batter continued his phenomenal run in the third game too. He was named both, the player of the match and the player of the series for his exemplary performances throughout the three T20Is.

Following a record-breaking T20I outing, the flamboyant batter now shifts his focus to the IPL where he will be leading the Kolkata-based outfit. Shreyas, who was the third costliest buy at the recent mega auction behind his India teammates Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar, recalled the moment and said he wasn't able to control his emotions. He further expressed his excitement to join the KKR camp and help the franchise scale new heights.

“I am a players’ captain and I want to create and I want to create an atmosphere where all of us think towards one goal, which is winning. Coming to KKR, I would obviously have a different mindset. I am more mature and experienced in terms of decision making and captaincy skills. So, really waiting eagerly to work with every individual in the team and build that synergy that could really help the team perform at a different level,” said Shreyas in a video posted by the franchise

“I was watching the auction and KKR went for me from the start. There were other big franchises as well coming along and the battle was going on. All of our team members were sitting together and watching the auction. My heart was pumping and I was not able to control my emotions. I am really proud that KKR got me."

Shreyas is Kolkata's sixth captain overall and he's seen the franchise getting energy and support from their fans in the crowd. Having taken over the captaincy mantle from Eoin Morgan, Shreyas will be looking to steer KKR to their third IPL title. He had previously led the Delhi Capitals brilliantly in the 2020 edition of the tournament, where the team reached the final before losing to Mumbai Indians in the summit clash.

“I am really looking forward to be on the ground, this time representing KKR because I have always been on the opposite end and I could feel the crowd cheering for their team. This time, when I would represent you guys I hope that you guys are in the stadium and cheer for us. I am really looking forward for that excitement and see to it at the end of the day that we win the championship,” Shreyas further said.

