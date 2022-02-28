Shreyas Iyer’s time to shine

Left arm in a sling, a practiced smile and intravenous drips on the right hand. When Shreyas Iyer tweeted his picture from a hospital bed last April, few would have envisioned him shredding the Sri Lankan bowling. Iyer seemed to have seen the future though. He promised to be back “with lion-hearted determination”, providing the evidence in a memorable three-match T20I series against the Dasun Shanaka-led side.

Iyer slammed 204 runs across three innings, scoring an unbeaten, match-winning fifty each time. Iyer became the only Indian male batter other than Virat Kohli to score three fifties in a bilateral T20I series. The tally made him India's highest run-getter in a three-match series—Kohli scored 199 against Australia in 2016. Iyer also hit the joint-most sixes in the series (7, tied with Shanaka), and most fours (20).

With Kohli given a break, skipper Rohit Sharma handed his No 3 spot to Iyer. The 27-year-old cashed in. In the first T20I in Lucknow, he came into bat in the 12th over and scored 12 runs off the first 12 balls he faced. As the death overs arrived, the floodgates opened. The next 16 balls were flayed for 45 runs as Iyer’s 28-ball 57 pushed India to 199. The innings stood out for his maturity and the swift shift in gears.

In the next two T20Is in Dharamshala, he came to bat in the second over. The 183-run chase in the second match was aced with seven wickets to spare, but the situation was trickier than what the scoreline suggests. India were reduced to 44/2 in the sixth over and the asking rate kept going up. Iyer though remained unfazed.

In the third match, India again lost Sharma in the second over and it was left to Iyer to shepherd the innings in pursuit of 146. There was a method to his carnage each time. Iyer trusted his game enough to not play get-out-of-jail shots, going about his business with remarkable composure despite losing partners.

“All three knocks were special,” he said after being named the Player-of-the-series. “You require only one ball to get into form, as long as you’re keeping your eyes on the ball and playing it on its merit,” he said.

Cold numbers aside, the Sri Lanka series announced Iyer’s stepping out of Kohli’s shadow. Iyer’s white-ball debut in both formats came when Kohli was at his peak and was captain.

It was also the period of the middle-order muddle in Indian cricket, when Kohli-led India tried at least six batters at No 4 in the ODIs, meaning no one really got a consistent run. Iyer got just six ODIs before the 2019 World Cup despite having made his debut almost 18 months before the event.

A similar story played out ahead of last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE. The partial dislocation of his left shoulder in March kept him out of action for close to six months, and when he came back for the IPL second leg, he was no longer the Delhi Capitals skipper. With the mantle passed to Rishabh Pant, Iyer’s eight-match IPL season saw him score a middling 175 runs at an ordinary strike rate of 102.33. He wasn't named in the T20 World Cup squad either, though he travelled with the side as a Covid standby.

The change in captaincy that followed the World Cup also witnessed a much-needed change in approach from India’s batters. India's new middle-order core of Iyer (7 matches, 6 innings) and Suryakumar Yadav (6 matches, 6 innings) got more game time. Iyer’s 259 from six innings post the T20 World Cup shows the splendid returns from the rebuilding.

Second only to skipper Sharma’s 275 runs (9 matches) post World Cup, Iyer’s consistency at Nos 3 and 4—his career average is 68 and 50 in those positions—

augurs well for India in another World Cup year.

Iyer’s consistency and maturity has made him a firm contender for a middle-order spot despite the presence of Kohli, Yadav, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

The batter though is not looking too far ahead.

“See, I think it’s way (too) long to think about right now,” he said, referring to the T20 World Cup, which takes place in Australia in October-November. “I can't talk about cementing my place because the competition is so much and you need to be flexible in terms of batting in any position, or any given situation. My mindset is to grab as many opportunities as I can and see to it that I maximise the use of it.”

Iyer said “I like to finish off the games and that’s like my mindset,” though he would prefer to bat at No 3. “In this format, top-three is the only place where you can pace your innings pretty well. If you bat down the order, you can’t give yourself time; you need to start going from ball one. So yeah, if I had to say the best number to bat for me, it’s No 3.”

Some questions have been raised over his dismissals against the short ball, but Iyer said focus on any weakness can’t be at the expense of forgetting the strengths.

