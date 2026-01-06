Shreyas Iyer shows no ring rust, smacks 10 fours and three sixes in blistering 82 on return from injury

Shreyas Iyer marked a remarkable return to competitive cricket with a commanding 82-run innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh, showcasing his batting fitness ahead of India’s upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Iyer had been sidelined since suffering a spleen laceration with internal bleeding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney last October. After months of rehabilitation, he returned to domestic cricket with Mumbai, immediately handing him the captaincy, underlining their faith in his leadership and ability to lead from the front. Shreyas Iyer smashes 82 runs on his return to competitive cricket.(PTI)

Iyer wasted no time making his mark upon returning to competitive cricket, racing to an impressive half-century in Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy clash. The 31-year-old, who will serve as Shubman Gill’s deputy in the upcoming ODIs against New Zealand, fell just short of a century but left a lasting impact with 82 runs off 53 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes.

Iyer’s explosive innings laid the foundation as Mumbai posted a challenging 299/9 in the 33-over-a-side match. Recognising the revised match format, he attacked from the outset, taking the attack to the bowlers and keeping the scoreboard ticking. However, all eyes were on Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20I skipper, who struggled once again, managing only 24 runs off 18 deliveries, leaving questions about his form heading into the upcoming ODI series. Iyer’s performance, meanwhile, offered Mumbai and India plenty of reassurance.

Also Read - Harbhajan sympathises with Shubman Gill but hands Agarkar perfect 10 for T20 World Cup squad: 'Need big players to fire'

Shreyas Iyer to return in Indian colours as vice-captain vs New Zealand

Ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash, Iyer has completed his first 50-over return-to-play match successfully. He is scheduled to take part in Mumbai’s game on January 6, marking his second outing before obtaining final fitness clearance, an official confirmed.

“Shreyas successfully completed the first 50-over RTP (return to play) match on January 2, 2026. He will be playing the Vijay Hazare match on January 6th as part of his second RTP match before final fitness clearance,” the official told PTI on Saturday.

Iyer has been included in India’s ODI squad for the New Zealand series as vice-captain, though the BCCI has stated that his participation is contingent on his fitness.

"Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE," the board said in a statement. His 82-run innings on Tuesday could strengthen his case for receiving the fitness clearance to feature in the ODI series.