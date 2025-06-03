Shreyas Iyer vs Rajat Patidar in a final isn’t new; their last title clash before IPL 2025 ended in a dramatic finish

When Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar walk out for the toss in Ahmedabad, it won’t be the first time they’ve gone head-to-head in a high-pressure final. The captain duo in the IPL 2025 summit clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is a sequel to a riveting showdown from domestic cricket’s biggest T20 night last year, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Final. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar (L) and his Punjab Kings' counterpart Shreyas Iyer leave after the toss before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 Qualifier 1(AFP)

That clash, held at RCB’s own M Chinnaswamy Stadium, had plenty of subplots. Iyer, leading Mumbai, was in full control. Patidar, captaining Madhya Pradesh, produced a valiant effort with the bat; a blistering, unbeaten 81 off just 40 balls, after MP’s top and middle order fumbled. His knock, laced with six boundaries and two sixes, rescued MP to a respectable 174/8.

But the scoreboard didn’t tell the full story. Mumbai’s bowling attack, driven by Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, and the impressive Suryansh Shedge, applied the squeeze just long enough before the carnage began. And in the chase, Mumbai’s experienced top order made sure it counted.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed 48 off 35 with his usual flair, while Ajinkya Rahane provided calm in the middle with a polished 37. While Shreyas Iyer could only score 16 off nine deliveries, the moment belonged to Suryansh Shedge, whose unbeaten 36 off just 15 balls sealed the deal.

He was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance that night, helping Mumbai cruise to 180/5 in 17.5 overs.

Stakes high in IPL Final

Now, in the IPL final, the stakes are unimaginably higher. A title-starved franchise, a nation-wide audience, and two captains who’ve met on this tightrope before. Back then, it was Iyer who smiled last. The script could be different this time, if recent history is considered a denominator.

RCB had thumped Punjab Kings by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1, reducing them for just 101 in 14.1 overs and chasing the target with relative ease. However, the PBKS did make a strong comeback to beat Mumbai Indians to setup a rematch in the all-important final.

RCB's last final was in 2016 when they faced a disappointing defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Punjab, meanwhile, will play in their first final since 2014, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.