'Shreyas was visibly frustrated by McCullum's decisions. That's when they started losing more matches': Ex-India batter

Kolkata Knight Riders have been criticised for making too many changes to their team composition in the ongoing IPL season. The two-time IPL winners, under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, have managed to amass eight points from 11 games. They have a chance to turn it around by winning their remaining games but the maximum they can reach is 14 points, which is again something that cannot guarantee even a fourth-place finish. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

As the Kolkata outfit faces a stiff challenge to book a playoffs berth, former India batter Mohammad Kaif believes the franchise did well at the auction but constant chopping and changing disrupted the team environment.

Follow IPL 2022 MI vs KKR Live

"KKR had a lot of players, but they couldn't play them and made too many changes in their playing XI. These changes add pressure on the players and it is difficult to play in such an environment. KKR management is to blame for this situation as they have done a lot of chopping and changing," Kaif said while speaking on Sportskeeda.

Kaif further opined that skipper Shreyas and coach Brendon McCullum might not be on the same page. The KKR leader was spotted complaining about something to McCullum after his dismissal against Rajasthan Royals.

"The atmosphere will be very bad. We all saw that during their game against RR. Shreyas Iyer was visibly frustrated by coach Brendon McCullum's decisions regarding the batting order. That's when they started losing more matches. It shows that the captain and the coach aren't on the same page. Iyer, who is usually very calm, questioned McCullum during the game," said Kaif.

Kolkata suffered a heavy 75-run drubbing against Lucknow Super Giants and the team will look to return to winning ways. They now face Mumbai Indians, who are already out of the 10-team competition with just four points from 10 games.

Meanwhile, Kolkata, who have been put to bat by Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma, made as many as five changes to their eleven. They brought in Ajinkya Rahane, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sheldon Jackson.

"Looking at the changes in the batting line up, we have a good batting lineup, we need to put up a good total. The opening partnership has been lacking from the first match," said Shreyas at the toss.

"Players are in form, they are out of form, that's the beauty of the game. We need to come up with a fresh mind. We have made five changes. Rahane, Cummins, Venkatesh, Chakaravarthy, Sheldon Jackson come in."

Mumbai, on the other hand, made one change with Ramandeep Singh coming in for injured Suryakumar Yadav, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament owing to a left-forearm muscle injury.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON