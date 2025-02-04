Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shubman Gill clears air on ‘toxic competition with Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal: ’You want to perform...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 04, 2025 08:57 PM IST

Abhishek Sharma's sensational performances has led to calls to keep him as India's opener in T20Is even when Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal play. 

Abhishek Sharma's record century and other recent performances have sparked calls for him to stay at the top of the order for India in T20Is even when Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal return. Moreover, it has even led to questions over why Abhishek is not in Indian ODI squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Amid the increasing competition for a spot in the Indian top order, Gill has stated that his relationship with Abhishek and Jaiswal has never changed and that they only hope that the other does better as they are all playing for the country.

Abhishek was the top scorer in the series against England, largely due to the record 135 off 54 balls he made in the fifth T20I.(PTI)
Abhishek was the top scorer in the series against England, largely due to the record 135 off 54 balls he made in the fifth T20I.(PTI)

"Abhishek is a childhood of friend of mine. Jaiswal is also a friend, I don't think there is any toxic competition between us. Obviously if you are playing for the country, you want to perform in every match, and not think that 'I wish this guy doesn't perform'. You are playing for the country and for the team and whosoever performs you congratulate them," Gill said.

Abhishek was the top scorer in the series against England, largely due to the record 135 off 54 balls he made in the fifth T20I. The 24-year-old finished with a total of 279 runs in five matches at a mind-boggling strike rate of 219.68 and an average of 55.80.

'Not taking England series as practice for Champions Trophy'

Gill and Jaiswal had been India's first-choice opener during the series against Sri Lanka last year, which was the first since Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is. The pair then sat out the subsequent series against South Africa and the recently concluded one against England, both of which came either side of a long and gruelling Test tour of Australia.

Gill returns to international cricket with a three-match ODI series against England, which acts a precursor to the Champions Trophy. Jaiswal is in the squad and it remains to be seen whether he will finally make his ODI debut in the series.

"We are playing against a good side and three ODIs and we are not taking this as a practice for Champions Trophy as it is a very important series for us and we are looking to dominate and win this series like any other series," said Gill.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Stay updated with the Champions Trophy 2025 ,including the Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule and the latest Champions Trophy Points Table to follow your team's journey in the tournament. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Stay updated with the Champions Trophy 2025 ,including the Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule and the latest Champions Trophy Points Table to follow your team's journey in the tournament. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On