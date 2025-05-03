Shubman Gill gives it to umpire in heated exchange; all hell breaks loose, Abhishek Sharma intervenes to calm him down

Things reached a boiling point in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture between Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium as Shubman Gill let it rip at the on-field umpires Kannur Swaroopanand and Virender Sharma after not being pleased with the ‘umpire’s call' verdict on impact in the 14th over of Hyderabad's innings. IPL 2025: Shubman Gill was involved in an animated chat with the on-field officials. (Screengrab - JioHotstar )

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 14th over. Abhishek Sharma moved across his crease. However, Prasidh Krishna delivered a perfect yorker and Abhishek Sharma was hit on the pads. Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill then opted to take a review.

The ball tracking showed impact to be the umpire's call, and hence, Abhishek Sharma got a reprieve. This did not please Shubman one bit and he was seen involved in quite an animated chat with the on-field umpires.

Things got so intense that Abhishek Sharma had to intervene to try and calm down Shubman. A little later it came to light that there was some glitch with ball-tracking as it did not show where the ball pitched.

Shubman Gill was seen shaking his head throughout and was not satisfied with the explanation of the umpires. The Gujarat Titans then also walked off the field and Rashid Khan stepped in as the stand-in captain for the time being. Shubman Gill walked back onto the field in the 16th over of the innings.

However, Abhishek Sharma was not able to make much of the umpire's call verdict as he was dismissed in the very next over for 74 off 41 balls.

This was not the first time that Gill was involved in a heated discussion with the officials against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Earlier, after his controversial run-out, the batter was seen chatting with the fourth umpire near the Gujarat dugout.

Gujarat Titans defeat SunRisers Hyderabad

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans displayed an all-round performance to defeat Pat Cummins and co by 38 runs. Put into bat first, Gujarat Titans posted 224/6 in the allotted twenty overs owing to half-centuries by Gill and Jos Buttler.

Gill scored 76 while Jos Buttler walked back to the hut after scoring 64. For SunRisers, Jaydev Unadkat returned with three wickets.

Abhishek Sharma scored 74 runs off 41 balls for SunRisers Hyderabad. However, the visitors were unable to chase the total down as they fell 38 runs short.

With this win, Gujarat Titans jumped to the second spot in the points table. They are only behind Mumbai Indians on the basis of net run rate.

SunRisers Hyderabad are all but out of the playoffs race after stumbling to another defeat in the IPL 2025 season.