Shubman Gill gets emotional listening to father's voice-note, told he missed triple-century: ‘Dil ko sukoon mileya’

Shubman Gill made his parents proud with a stellar 269-run knock in the second Test as captain. The 25-year-old Shubman Gill emphatically asserted his authority over the English bowlers, achieving a historic feat with back-to-back triple-digit scores in his new role as captain. Gill swiftly silenced his doubters, marking a significant stride towards filling the formidable shoes of Virat Kohli at number four. Shubman Gill's family was proud of him after his 269-run knock against England.(Instagram)

With the 269-run knock, he achieved what the likes of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar failed to achieve - scoring a double ton on English soil. Gill's innings surpassed the recently retired Kohli's 254 against South Africa at Pune in 2019 as the highest score by an India Test captain, and replaced Tendulkar's 241 against Australia at Sydney as the highest score by an India batsman in a Test outside Asia.

After Day 2's play, the BCCI social media team recorded a video of Shubman listening to the message from his father and mother after his record-breaking knock.

Lakhwinder Singh, Shubman's father, was elated with his son's performance and said the knock reminded him of the way he played in age-group level cricket.

"Shubman beta, well played, aaj teri batting dekh ke bahoot mazza aaya aur dil ko bahoot sukoon mileya, jaise tu chota U16. U19 khelta thaa, ussi tarah ki batting laggi, or bahoot his proud feel hua, ("Shubman, son, well played. Today, watching your batting brought a lot of joy and great peace to my heart. It felt just like when you used to play in U16, U19. And I felt very proud.)" Shubman's father said.

Meanwhile, his mother was also proud of him.

"Bahoot accha laga beta tera batting dekh kar, keep going, God bless you (Felt very good watching your batting, son. Keep going, God bless you)," his mother said in the message.

‘My father said I missed my Triple century’

Gill looked visibly emotional after listening to the voice note. “This means a lot to me,” he said.

"Growing up, I played all of my cricket for my dad, in the sense that it was because of him I started playing cricket. He and my best friend, whom I practised with, these are the only two people - when it comes to cricket, I care about and I listen to. Means a lot coming from him, but he also said I missed my Triple century," Shubman said.