Shubman Gill has 'cricketing IQ', but asked to watch out for 'negative impact' on batting: 'Without Rohit and Virat...'

Shubman Gill has taken to captaincy like a fish to water. Becoming India's leader in Tests has really rubbed off well on the 25-year-old's batting as the right-handed batter is piling on the runs in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. Having scored 147 in the first innings of the Headingley Test, Gill backed it up with a phenomenal 269-run knock in the first innings of the ongoing Edgbaston Test, helping the visitors post 587 runs on the board. Shubman Gill has been asked to watch out for his batting after becoming India's Test captain(AP)

India are absolutely bossing the ongoing second Test of the five-match series, and ahead of the start of play on Day 3, Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, and Kumar Sangakkara discussed whether the right call was made in making Shubman Gill the captain even when other options, such as Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, were available.

Gill might be leading the run charts against England, but one cannot forget his captaincy was criticised after the hosts chased down 371 in the first Test to gain a 1-0 lead.

Hussain reckons now that Gill has been chosen as the captain, one needs to stay patient. However, he asked the youngster to watch out for the “negative impact” captaincy can have on his batting.

"Well, there were other options. Obviously, Jasprit Bumrah had done it and done it pretty well. Whenever I'd seen Jasprit do it in a small sample size, you sensed he knew the game and had a great feel for the game. But obviously with him missing Test matches, that's not ideal. You want continuity as your captain. Rishabh Pant would be a good option. You can see out there in the field, Rishabh last night was doing a lot of the moves," Hussain said during a Sky Sports discussion on Friday.

"He has the best view, but also batting at five, keeping and captaining. That may put too much on him. And Shubman has done a good job in the IPL. The other thing is his batting. Without Kohli, without Rohit, you want to make sure it doesn't have a negative impact on his batting. Touring England, he hasn't done particularly well away from home. And if anything, so far, again, small sample size, it's had a real positive impact on his batting and coming in at four," he added.

Shubman has the cricketing IQ

Shubman Gill became the Gujarat Titans' captain last year after Hardik Pandya was traded to the Mumbai Indians. Kumar Sangakkara, the Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket, has observed Gill closely in the T20 tournament.

Speaking during the same discussion, Sangakkara said Gill has the cricketing IQ, and he will definitely get better at captaincy as he leads the team in more and more matches.

"One of the things that he's managed to really come and environment with the support of Vikram Solanki as director of cricket and Ashish Nehra as coach. It was in a little bit of turmoil when Hardik Pandya left. Then they have the big auction. And Gujarat has a very proud history, even though it's a short one in the IPL, a championship, a final and a playoff. So he has the cricketing IQ to really manage that," he said.

"When you're captain of an international side, you have premium skill all the time at your disposal. So I think Shubman, by what I've seen now in international and IPL, he has both those qualities, good emotional intelligence to manage his team, to align with the coach, set a vision for the side and really good cricketing IQ as well. And he will learn and become better as he goes along," he added.

Before the series against England began, Gill had no centuries in the SENA countries, and two matches into the contest, he already had two tons, including a double century. Shubman Gill, with his double ton, also recorded the highest individual score by an Indian in England.