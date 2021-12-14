Home / Cricket / SJFI to honour Gavaskar with medal
cricket

SJFI to honour Gavaskar with medal

The body took the decision at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Guwahati.
SJFI to honour Gavaskar with medal(Getty Images)
SJFI to honour Gavaskar with medal(Getty Images)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Mumbai

The Sports Journalists' Federation of India (SJFI) on Tuesday decided to confer the prestigious 'SJFI Medal' to legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

The body took the decision at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Guwahati.

Neeraj Chopra, who won India's lone gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, was adjudged the SJFI Sportsman of the Year while weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver at the quadrennial extravaganza, was voted as the Sportswoman of the Year, according to a media statement.

The Indian men's team that won the hockey bronze in Tokyo - its first hockey medal in 40 years - was declared the Team of the Year.

Sumit Antil and Pramod Bhagat, the stars of India's Paralympics campaign, will share the Para-athlete of the Year in men's category while shooter Avani Lekhra will receive the Para-athlete of the Year woman award.

The AGM also elected A Vinod (Kerala) as the new SJFI President, Prashant Keni (Mumbai) as the Secretary and Vidyut Kalita (Assam) as the Treasurer.

The other Executive Committee members are:

Vice Presidents: Devendra Pandey (Mumbai), Vikas Pandey (Indore), Sambit Mohapatra (Odisha) and Saraju Chakraborty (Tripura).

Joint Secretary: Amitabha Das Sharma (Kolkata)

EC Members: Amol Karhadkar (Mumbai), C Santhosh Kumar (Tamil Nadu), Suprabhat Debnath (Tripura), Partha Chakraborty (Assam), Sushin Ghosh (Assam), Nilesh Deshpande (Nagpur), Tushar Trivedi (Gujarat). 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sunil gavaskar
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out