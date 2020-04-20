‘Smartness and decision making’ - Former India batting coach explains why Rohit Sharma is best captain in IPL

Rohit Sharma is currently the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League in terms of titles win. Under Rohit’s command, the Mumbai Indians franchise have won four titles already. The side defeated MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the epic final that went right down to the final ball last year to lift the prestigious IPL trophy for the fourth time - more than any other franchise so far.

In an episode of Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, a panel of esteemed cricket pundits - Gautam Gambhir, Sanjay Bangar, Kevin Pietersen and Danny Morrison discussed who has been the best captain in the T20 league in the past 12 years. While Pietersen and Morrison went with Dhoni, who has won three IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings, Gambhir and Bangar named Rohit as their choice.

The former India batting coach Bangar explained the reason for his pick and said that Rohit’s decision-making under pressure is the reason for his success.

“The number of close matches that Mumbai Indians have won actually also show Rohit’s success as captain. He has won some very close games. The choices that he makes under pressure are good,” Bangar said.

“He is backed by the result, but even from pure captaincy point of view, the smartness and decision making, I would say Rohit Sharma,” he added.

Meanwhile, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir also said that Rohit could finish as the most successful IPL captain. Speaking on the show, Gambhir said: “I think it’s Rohit Sharma. He has won it four times. Captaincy is all about winning trophies.”

“He will end up being the most successful IPL captain of all time as well. He has 4 already, he may finish at 6-7 maybe under his belt,” he added.