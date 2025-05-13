Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Smriti Mandhana closes in on number one ranking in ODIs after dominant tri-series run

ANI |
May 13, 2025 11:07 PM IST

Mandhana has previously had the number one ranking for women's ODI batters, but the 28-year-old has not held the premier position in 50-over cricket since 2019 despite consistently sitting inside the top 10 during that time.

Dubai [UAE], : India batter Smriti Mandhana earned a reward for her good recent form as she came close to dethroning South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt from the number one spot among batters in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings.

Smriti Mandhana closes in on number one ranking in ODIs after dominant tri-series run
Smriti Mandhana closes in on number one ranking in ODIs after dominant tri-series run

Mandhana was in excellent touch during the recent tri-series India won against Sri Lanka and South Africa, with the left-hander amassing 264 runs across five innings to finish as the second leading run-scorer at the event with a century and fifty, as per the ICC.

It saw Mandhana improve one spot to second overall on the updated rankings for ODI batters, with the gap on Wolvaardt now reduced to just 11 rating points after the South African skipper managed just 86 runs during the tri-series.

Mandhana has previously had the number one ranking for women's ODI batters, but the 28-year-old has not held the premier position in 50-over cricket since 2019 despite consistently sitting inside the top 10 during that time.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu makes ground inside the top 10 as she rises two places to equal seventh following 139 runs for her side during the tri-series, while Jemimah Rodrigues and South Africa's Chloe Tryon also improve.

India spinner Sneh Rana was adjudged Player of the Series during the tri-series, and the experienced tweaker was among the big movers on the updated list of ODI bowlers, which is still headed by England's Sophie Ecclestone.

South Africa seamer Nadine de Klerk gains one place to move to 24th overall on this list, while Rana jumps four spots to equal 34th following 15 wickets for the tri-series at an average of just 14.

Australia's Ash Gardner maintains her place as the number one-ranked all-rounder in ODI cricket, with India's Deepti Sharma improving one place to fifth overall following some good efforts for her team during the tri-series.

There are also gains on the same list for Tryon and de Klerk .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with IND W vs SL W Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with IND W vs SL W Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Smriti Mandhana closes in on number one ranking in ODIs after dominant tri-series run
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On