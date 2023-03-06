Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur most popular as women's cricket rules Instagram

Women's cricket is rising. The cricketers are getting recognised, the matches are being followed, discussed and debated like never before. The on-field fireworks have spilled over on social media too, quite understandably. The recently-concluded T20 World Cup in South Africa broke records on the popular social media platform Instagram. According to data released by Instagram's parent company Meta, India opener Smriti Mandhana was among the most popular players. India vs Pakistan was among the most popular matches on Instagram, with over a billion plays on Instagram Reels throughout the tournament from India.

Mandhana, captain Harmanpreet Kaur, young wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh and India's star of the tournament Jemimah Rodrigues were the most talked-about Indian players during the T20 World Cup. Among non-Indian players, Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry was the most popular.

India's semi-final match against Australia, which they lost in the last over, was a close second to the high-profile India-Pakistan clash. Almost all of India's matches in the World Cup garnered huge interest on Instagram.

#WomenInBlue was among the top three hashtags used during the course of the tournament.

Instagram is a place where people can connect, build community and follow the things they love – and Reels is a great way to do that. Cricket is a popular youth interest in India, so the robust conversation and engagement on Instagram during the event were unsurprising. More than 150,000 Reels, with over 140 million engagements related to the matches were created about the tournament from its start on February 10 to its end on February 26.

"We’re happy to see an entire nation backing women in a sport traditionally dominated by men, and that we’ve been able to play a small role in it," said Sandhya Devanathan, vice president, of Facebook India (Meta).

