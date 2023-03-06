Home / Cricket / Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur most popular as women's cricket rules Instagram

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur most popular as women's cricket rules Instagram

cricket
Published on Mar 06, 2023 06:02 PM IST

Mandhana, captain Harmanpreet Kaur, young wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh and India's star of the tournament Jemimah Rodrigues were the most-talked about Indian players during the T20 World Cup. Among non-Indian players, Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry was the most popular.

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur(PTI)
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Women's cricket is rising. The cricketers are getting recognised, the matches are being followed, discussed and debated like never before. The on-field fireworks have spilled over on social media too, quite understandably. The recently-concluded T20 World Cup in South Africa broke records on the popular social media platform Instagram. According to data released by Instagram's parent company Meta, India opener Smriti Mandhana was among the most popular players. India vs Pakistan was among the most popular matches on Instagram, with over a billion plays on Instagram Reels throughout the tournament from India.

Mandhana, captain Harmanpreet Kaur, young wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh and India's star of the tournament Jemimah Rodrigues were the most talked-about Indian players during the T20 World Cup. Among non-Indian players, Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry was the most popular.

India's semi-final match against Australia, which they lost in the last over, was a close second to the high-profile India-Pakistan clash. Almost all of India's matches in the World Cup garnered huge interest on Instagram.

#WomenInBlue was among the top three hashtags used during the course of the tournament.

Instagram is a place where people can connect, build community and follow the things they love – and Reels is a great way to do that. Cricket is a popular youth interest in India, so the robust conversation and engagement on Instagram during the event were unsurprising. More than 150,000 Reels, with over 140 million engagements related to the matches were created about the tournament from its start on February 10 to its end on February 26.

"We’re happy to see an entire nation backing women in a sport traditionally dominated by men, and that we’ve been able to play a small role in it," said Sandhya Devanathan, vice president, of Facebook India (Meta).

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
instagram smriti mandhana harmanpreet kaur + 1 more
instagram smriti mandhana harmanpreet kaur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out