CWC 2022: BCCI updates on Smriti Mandhana's condition after being hit on head, batter still ‘under observation’

A day after taking a blow on her head during a warm-up match against South Africa, India's star batter Smriti Mandhana on Monday was declared "stable". However, the 25-year-old is still kept under observation due to a "mild soft tissue injury" on her left earlobe.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah released a statement in this regard on Monday, which read: "Smriti Mandhana sustained a blow to her left ear and lower temple while batting in the warm-up game against South Africa in Rangiora. Smriti was immediately assessed by the match-day doctor who expected a delayed concussion."

"After further assessment, Smriti was diagnosed with a mild soft tissue injury to her left earlobe which caused discomfort while batting and therefore she had to leave the field retired hurt."

The release further stated that the batter is currently doing fine but remains under observation. It further stated that the management will take a decision on her participation in the next match after closely assessing the status of her recovery.

"As a safety precaution, she was rested for the rest of the match and is currently under observation. Presently, the opening batter is doing fine and her condition is stable."

"Her progress will be monitored by the medical team and a decision on her participation in the next match will be taken accordingly," Shah concluded.

The left-handed batter had retired hurt in India's first warm-up fixture of the ICC Women's World Cup, which is scheduled to start from March 4.

As per a report on ICC website, it was a bouncer from South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail, which had left the Indian visibly shaken.

Mandhana was immediately assessed by the team doctor following the blow and was initially deemed fit to continue. However, she retired hurt in an over and a half later following another consultation.

She did not take the field at the start of South Africa's innings.

Meanwhile, Mithali Raj-led Indian women's cricket team kicked-off their preparations for the upcoming 50-over World Cup with a two-run win over South Africa in their first warm-up fixture.

Harmanpreet scored 103 off 114 deliveries, which featured nine boundaries. She also stitched a crucial 84-run stand with Yastika Bhatia, who scored 58 off 78 balls.

The Indian unit will play one more warm-up match against West Indies, before starting their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on March 6.

-With PTI inputs