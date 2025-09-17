Smriti Mandhana storms into record books: equals world mark with blistering 12th ODI century in Australia clash

India's opening batter Smriti Mandhana has been in phenomenal touch ahead of the upcoming Women's World Cup, and she consolidated as one of the world's best players by smashing a century in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday. This was Mandhana's 12th ODI century as an opener and hence she equalled the world record for most centuries by an opener in women's ODIs. India Women vs Australia Women: Smriti Mandhana equals world record as she smashes her 12th ODI century.(PTI)

The Indian vice-captain is now at the same number of centuries as New Zealand's Suzie Bates and England's Tammy Beaumont. The feat is all the more remarkable considering the left-hander took just 106 innings to register 12 centuries while Bates had taken 130. On the other hand, Beaumont has 12 tons in 113 innings.

Mandhana went past the three-figure mark off just 77 balls, registering the second-fastest ODI century by an Indian. The record for the team is held by the left-hander herself, as she smashed a 70-ball ton against Ireland in Rajkot.

This century off 77 balls was also the second-fastest against Australia in ODIs, only second to England's Nat Sciver Brunt, who had gotten a century off 79 balls at Seddon Park, Hamilton during the 2022 World Cup.

Remarkably, Mandhana is also the first player in the history of women's ODIs to register three or more centuries in two different calendar years, having previously notched up four centuries (all all-time record) in 2024.

Mandhana was eventually dismissed by Tahlia McGrath, but it was not before the left-hander scored 117 runs off 91 balls with the help of 14 fours and four sixes. Earlier, the left-hander put on 70 runs for the opening wicket with Pratika Rawal, and she was also involved in a 49-run stand for the second wicket with Harleen Deol.

Where does Mandhana stand in the overall standings?

Mandhana is currently third on the list for most centuries by a batter in Women's ODIs, only behind Australia's Meg Lanning (15) and Bates (13). Recently, she also regained the top spot in the ODI rankings.

Earlier this year, Mandhana also smashed her maiden T20I century, becoming the first Indian to have tons in all three formats of women's cricket.

Mandhana had played a knock of 58 off 63 balls in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia. However, her knock went in vain as Australia cruised home to gain a 1-0 lead in the series.