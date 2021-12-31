'Sometimes it hurts': Ravichandran Ashwin recalls hearing 'he is finished' murmurs, says people wrote him off

He may currently have 429 Test wickets under his belt but Ravichandran Ashwin has had his fair share of challenges in international cricket. The 35-year-old Ashwin, who recently moved past Harbhajan Singh to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, had witnessed his career getting hobbled a couple of years ago due to fitness and injury issues.

Ashwin has opened on the challenging phase, recalling the "he is finished" murmurs when the off-spinner was playing club games in Chennai. Cut to the present day and he's nominated for the ICC Men's Test Player of 2021, having bagged 54 wickets this year in the longest format.

“As a sportsman, you are engulfed by criticism. You want to overcome that. A lot of people wrote me off. I used to walk into club games in Chennai and I used to put in the hard yards. And I would hear murmurs about people saying ‘this guy is coming and playing because his international career is done, he is finished’. I used to keep hearing these things. Sometimes it’s easy to laugh off, sometimes it hurts," said Ashwin on Backstage with Boria.

Ashwin also spoke about how he altered his diet and fitness regime to get a "positive" mindset during the pandemic. Apart from having a great year with the red cherry, Ashwin also made his way back to the limited-overs setup. He was a part of India's squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

“I used to wake up during the pandemic every single day telling myself - it doesn’t matter what people think, but this particular cricketer, this particular character has has something left. And, this is not how I want to leave. It used to be a hard battle. I used to train twice in a day. I reviewed over 3-10 dietitians. I am definitely eating better, training better and more positive inside my head," he further explained.

Ashwin had to leave the first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) midway after his family members contracted COVID-19. On his decision to leave the tournament midway, he recalled how his father gave "everything away" to see Ashwin don the India jersey in the future.

“At the age of 12, we were going to play a league game. These hanging rope balls used to be there. I played a pull shot inspired by Ricky Ponting (at home). The ball hit the fridge and ricocheted. I finished my pull shot and the bat hit my father flush on the nose. He started bleeding profusely, my bat was full of blood."

“He went straight to the hospital and stitched his nose up. He came back, picked up my kit bag, and took me to the game 20 kms from the house. He had opportunities to go for promotion. He gave everything away, just because he wanted his son to wear the India colors, may be, one day.”

“He was in the ICU, I don’t need to explain why I needed to go back (from IPL). If those were his last days and if I hadn’t gone back home and I couldn’t see him, why am I even a son? It doesn’t make any sense," recalled Ashwin.

