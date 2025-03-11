Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Sometimes my efforts go unnoticed': Shreyas Iyer reacts to Rohit Sharma's 'silent hero' tag on Champions Trophy show

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 11, 2025 05:42 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer scored 243 runs in five innings as India lifted the Champions trophy for an unprecedented third time in history.

For the second consecutive time in an ICC tournament, Shreyas Iyer staked his claim as one of India's best No. 4 batters in recent times in ODI cricket. After a stellar show in the 2023 World Cup, where he scored 530 runs in 11 matches, the most by an Indian No. 4 in any edition of the 50-over tournament, Iyer emerged as the team's leading run-getter in the recently-concluded Champions Trophy. He scored 243 runs in five innings as India lifted the trophy for an unprecedented third time in history.

Shreyas Iyer was India's highest run-getter in Champions Trophy(Bibhash Lodh)
Shreyas Iyer was India's highest run-getter in Champions Trophy(Bibhash Lodh)

After the end of the campaign, India captain Rohit Sharma labelled Iyer as the team's "silent hero." The right-hander played a crucial role in the four-wicket win against New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai, scoring 48 off 62 as India chased down 252 with an over to spare.

Iyer was elated with Rohit's praise, saying he was happy to see his efforts recognised.

"When I talk about recognition, it's about getting that respect. It was about respect for whatever efforts I put into the field. I think sometimes it gets unnoticed, but I am extremely satisfied with the efforts I put in because they weren't easy wickets to bat on. It wasn't easy to take singles, especially when the bowlers were bowling so tight. I just had the belief in myself that once I get two sixes here or there, I can change the momentum towards our side. Luckily, I got them at crucial times," he told Times of India in an interview.

Iyer eyes Test return

After yet another stunning show in white-ball cricket, Iyer now eyes a return to the Indian Test team. He was dropped from the side in early 2024, during the home series against England, and was later not recalled despite an impressive show in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season.

"Obviously there is... I want to play as much as I can. I have done well in the domestic tournaments but let's see what happens. I don't want to think too much about it because the more I think, more mind will be taxed. It will basically get tired. I live in the moment, mazein karta hu [I enjoy] and think about the match when it comes. I don't think too much about [the] future or past. It has helped me a lot," he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with IND vs NZ Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with IND vs NZ Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On