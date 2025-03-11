'Sometimes my efforts go unnoticed': Shreyas Iyer reacts to Rohit Sharma's 'silent hero' tag on Champions Trophy show

For the second consecutive time in an ICC tournament, Shreyas Iyer staked his claim as one of India's best No. 4 batters in recent times in ODI cricket. After a stellar show in the 2023 World Cup, where he scored 530 runs in 11 matches, the most by an Indian No. 4 in any edition of the 50-over tournament, Iyer emerged as the team's leading run-getter in the recently-concluded Champions Trophy. He scored 243 runs in five innings as India lifted the trophy for an unprecedented third time in history. Shreyas Iyer was India's highest run-getter in Champions Trophy(Bibhash Lodh)

After the end of the campaign, India captain Rohit Sharma labelled Iyer as the team's "silent hero." The right-hander played a crucial role in the four-wicket win against New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai, scoring 48 off 62 as India chased down 252 with an over to spare.

Iyer was elated with Rohit's praise, saying he was happy to see his efforts recognised.

"When I talk about recognition, it's about getting that respect. It was about respect for whatever efforts I put into the field. I think sometimes it gets unnoticed, but I am extremely satisfied with the efforts I put in because they weren't easy wickets to bat on. It wasn't easy to take singles, especially when the bowlers were bowling so tight. I just had the belief in myself that once I get two sixes here or there, I can change the momentum towards our side. Luckily, I got them at crucial times," he told Times of India in an interview.

Iyer eyes Test return

After yet another stunning show in white-ball cricket, Iyer now eyes a return to the Indian Test team. He was dropped from the side in early 2024, during the home series against England, and was later not recalled despite an impressive show in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season.

"Obviously there is... I want to play as much as I can. I have done well in the domestic tournaments but let's see what happens. I don't want to think too much about it because the more I think, more mind will be taxed. It will basically get tired. I live in the moment, mazein karta hu [I enjoy] and think about the match when it comes. I don't think too much about [the] future or past. It has helped me a lot," he said.