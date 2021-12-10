'Ganguly, BCCI have a better understanding of things': Ex-PAK keeper says Virat Kohli should have 'stepped down himself'

Shortly after the BCCI named Rohit Sharma captain of India's ODI and T20I teams, there has been an overwhelming outpour of support towards Virat Kohli, the now former India limited-overs captain. While many were in favour of the decision, what irked fans the most was the manner in which the news was delivered. The BCCI simply put out a tweet informing about the change in guard without any mention of Kohli.

Soon enough, fans were quick to point fingers at the BCCI for its treatment towards one of their best captains, Kohli. Fans on Twitter were furious at the board and its president Ganguly and demanded more clarity, which later was provided by the BCCI chief himself. The development has mostly received modest reactions from former cricketers but former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal feels Kohli should have stepped aside as captain voluntarily, giving over the duties to Rohit. Praising Kohli's achievement as captain, Akmal pointed out the onus will now be on Rohit to produce results and carry Indian cricket forward.

"It would have been better had Virat opted to step down as ODI captain himself. He is a big player, with big record; has scored 70 international centuries. After MS Dhoni, he took Team India to new heights with maturity. He has created players and given performances as well for 4-5 years straight. He has stayed No. 1 and this is what is demanded from a captain. The same demand will be from Rohit Sharma because the team is ready and it has players who can dominate world cricket," Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

Akmal went on claiming that the decision to remove Kohli as India's limited-overs captain could well stem from the fact that under him, India could not win a single ICC trophy. India, under Kohli, reached the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy and the semi-finals of the World Cup two years later in England before the debacle of the 2021 T20 World Cup took place in November. This has led Akmal to believe that Ganguly and the BCCI were probably right in their decision to switch the captain.

"He has had a great career as captain. Unfortunately, he couldn't win an ICC tournament, because of which he was removed as captain in white-ball cricket. In ODIs I believe he has been removed by the BCCI. The board, and Ganguly have a better understanding of things. The president had been a great player and captain and played so much cricket. There was so much pressure and so many debates were going on whether the captaincy should be handed over to Rohit," added the former wicketkeeper batter.