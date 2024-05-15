Sourav Ganguly's honest verdict on Rishabh Pant's captaincy: ‘Nobody is a great captain from day one’

Legendary India cricketer Sourav Ganguly feels that Rishabh Pant is an instinctual captain and it took him some time to get better as Delhi Capitals finished their league stage in IPL with seven wins in 14 matches. After missing the last season, Pant returned to IPL and made his comeback in competitive cricket after recovering from multiple injuries he sustained during a horrific car accident. The wicketkeeper batter took over the captaincy charge once again but the team failed to put up the collective efforts on the field. Under Rishabh Pant's leadership, Delhi Capitals finished the league stage with seven wins in 14 matches.(AFP)

They also took some time to find the right team combination as overseas stars David Warner and Anrich Nortje had underwhelming performances.

Meanwhile, Ganguly lauded Pant's comeback to competitive cricket and stated how crucial are Indian players in the set-up in IPL.

"Pant is a young captain, he'll learn with time. The way he returned from injury to play a full season; we had our doubts during the off-season," Ganguly told JioCinema. "Indian players are crucial, especially since the IPL shifted to 10 teams. I am very happy for him that he returned to play so well over a full season. He has all my well-wishes for whatever is next," Ganguly added.

Talking further about Pant's captaincy, Ganguly suggested that every captain takes some time to get better. In Pant's case, he relies heavily on his instincts, and he will only get better from here.

"With time, he'll become a better captain. Nobody is a great captain from day one, but he is an instinctual captain, he makes decisions on the ground. With more time, he'll get better," he added.

Mukesh has been our best bowler: Ganguly

The Capitals Director of Cricket pointed out the growth of Rasikh Dar Salam this season and Mukesh Kumar's consistency with the ball for the side.

"You've seen Rasikh's development over time. The more matches he played, the better he got. It's not easy to bowl on the Delhi wicket. This wicket is great, and the ground isn't that big, so I think for any bowler, it isn't easy to bowl here. Rasikh has improved a lot. Mukesh has been our best bowler this season. He bowls all the difficult overs, whether at the start or at the death. There has been no match this season where we didn't need his bowling in the death. We knew that conceding sixes would lead to more losses, so he has consistently delivered there. Our Indian bowlers have been great this season," he added.