e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Sourav Ganguly leaves for Dubai to take stock of IPL preparations

Sourav Ganguly leaves for Dubai to take stock of IPL preparations

Sourav Ganguly posted on his Instagram handle with a picture in which he is wearing a mask and face shield, part of the Standard Operating Procedure while flying amid the pandemic.

cricket Updated: Sep 09, 2020 12:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly(Instagram)
         

BCCI president Sourav GangulNy on Wednesday left for Dubai to oversee preparations for a bio-secure IPL beginning on September 19.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the T20 event, which has been moved to the UAE due to the rising Covid-19 cases in India.

“My first flight in 6 months to dubai for IPL...crazy life changes,” Ganguly posted on his Instagram handle with a picture in which he is wearing a mask and face shield, part of the Standard Operating Procedure while flying amid the pandemic.

 

The BCCI was able to create a window for the IPL following the postponement of the T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled for October-November.

The Board would have faced a revenue loss of Rs 4000 crore if the tournament, which usually takes place in April-May, had not got the go ahead. IPL chairman Brijesh Patel is among the other key officials who are already in Dubai.

The tournament, despite its strict health safety measures, has already endured instances of contingent members testing positive for the dreaded virus.

Chennai Super Kings has been the worst affected with 13 of its members, including two players, in quarantine after testing positive.

Fans will not be allowed inside stadiums when the league starts but some crowd might be approved in the later stages of the tournament after a review of the Covid-19 situation.

The event will be played at three venues -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
Afghan VP Saleh targeted in Kabul, Haqqani network prime suspect
Afghan VP Saleh targeted in Kabul, Haqqani network prime suspect
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail
Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail
Bars reopen in Delhi: 7 things to know before heading out for drink
Bars reopen in Delhi: 7 things to know before heading out for drink
Kangana compares Mumbai to Pakistan: ‘Death of democracy’
Kangana compares Mumbai to Pakistan: ‘Death of democracy’
BSF shoots dead 2 smugglers in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar
BSF shoots dead 2 smugglers in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In