Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Sourav Ganguly remains ‘haemodynamically stable’ after testing Covid positive: Hospital
cricket

Sourav Ganguly remains ‘haemodynamically stable’ after testing Covid positive: Hospital

The hospital MD confirmed that Ganguly's oxygen saturation is also maintained at 99% on room air.
BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly.(REUTERS)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 03:47 PM IST
ANI | , Kolkata

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is in haemodynamically stable condition after being tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr Rupali Basu MD & CEO, Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata confirmed that the condition of the former Indian skipper is currently stable.

The MD further confirmed that Ganguly's oxygen saturation is also maintained at 99% on room air.

"On the second day of admission, Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, remains haemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air. He slept well last night and has had breakfast and lunch. The medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda is keeping a close watch on his health status," stated Dr Rupali Basu in an official release.

Ganguly had tested positive on Monday and received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy.

"Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, got admitted at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on December 27, 2021, late evening with Covid Positive status," Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital stated in its health bulletin on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

Ganguly was admitted to a hospital twice earlier this year and he also underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sourav ganguly covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron cases in India
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Twinkle Khanna
Sushmita Sen
IND vs SA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP