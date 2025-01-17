Explore
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Bandile Mbatha is out

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 17, 2025 3:11 PM IST
    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Bandile Mbatha out on Tazeem Ali bowling.South Africa Under-19 at 60/7 after 21.1 overs
    Key Events
    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score, 1st Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025
    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025. Match will start on 17 Jan 2025 at 01:30 PM
    Venue : Cape Town, Cape Town

    South Africa Under-19 squad -
    Adnaan Lagadien, Semal Pillay, Jason Rowles, Bennie Hansen, Daniel Bosman, Bandile Mbatha, Chad Mason, Nqobani Mokoena, Raeeq Daniels, Enathi Khitshini, Paul James
    England Under-19 squad -
    Ben Dawkins, Ben Mayes, Archie Vaughan, Aaryan Sawant, Farhan Ahmed, Thomas Rew, Harry Moore, Joe Moores, Jack Home, Tazeem Ali, James Minto    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 17, 2025 3:11 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Bandile Mbatha is out and South Africa Under-19 at 60/7 after 21.1 overs

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: OUT! lbw b Tazeem Ali.

    Jan 17, 2025 3:10 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: South Africa Under-19 at 60/6 after 21 overs

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
    South Africa Under-19
    Chad Mason 14 (32)
    Bandile Mbatha 12 (37)
    England Under-19
    Farhan Ahmed 1/18 (7)

    Jan 17, 2025 3:10 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: South Africa Under-19 at 58/6 after 20 overs

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
    South Africa Under-19
    Bandile Mbatha 12 (37)
    Chad Mason 12 (26)
    England Under-19
    Tazeem Ali 0/13 (5)

    Jan 17, 2025 3:10 PM IST

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: Toss Update

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: South Africa Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat

    Jan 17, 2025 3:10 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025

    South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Match Details
    1st Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025 between South Africa Under-19 and England Under-19 to be held at Cape Town, Cape Town at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

