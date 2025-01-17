South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Bandile Mbatha is out
- 35 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Bandile Mbatha is out and South Africa Under-19 at 60/7 after 21.1 overs
- 36 Mins agoSouth Africa Under-19 at 60/6 after 21 overs
- 36 Mins agoSouth Africa Under-19 at 58/6 after 20 overs
- 36 Mins agoToss Update
- 36 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 1st Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025
Match will start on 17 Jan 2025 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Cape Town, Cape Town
South Africa Under-19 squad -
Adnaan Lagadien, Semal Pillay, Jason Rowles, Bennie Hansen, Daniel Bosman, Bandile Mbatha, Chad Mason, Nqobani Mokoena, Raeeq Daniels, Enathi Khitshini, Paul James
England Under-19 squad -
Ben Dawkins, Ben Mayes, Archie Vaughan, Aaryan Sawant, Farhan Ahmed, Thomas Rew, Harry Moore, Joe Moores, Jack Home, Tazeem Ali, James Minto...Read More
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
South Africa Under-19
Chad Mason 14 (32)
Bandile Mbatha 12 (37)
England Under-19
Farhan Ahmed 1/18 (7)
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score:
South Africa Under-19
Bandile Mbatha 12 (37)
Chad Mason 12 (26)
England Under-19
Tazeem Ali 0/13 (5)
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Live Score: South Africa Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat
South Africa Under-19 vs England Under-19 Match Details
1st Youth ODI of England Under-19s tour of South Africa, 2025 between South Africa Under-19 and England Under-19 to be held at Cape Town, Cape Town at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.