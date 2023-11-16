South Africa vs Australia Live Score: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
South Africa vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023. Match will start on 16 Nov 2023 at 02:00 PM
Venue : Eden Gardens, Kolkata
South Africa squad -
David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia squad -
David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 01:34 PMSouth Africa vs Australia Live Scores: Australia Playing XI
South Africa vs Australia Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 01:34 PMSouth Africa vs Australia Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI
South Africa vs Australia Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi (In for Lungi Ngidi).
- Thu, 16 Nov 2023 01:34 PMSouth Africa vs Australia Live Score: Toss Update
2nd Semi-Final of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 between South Africa and Australia to be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.