Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / South Africa vs Australia Live Score: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
Live

South Africa vs Australia Live Score: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 16, 2023 01:34 PM IST

South Africa vs Australia Live Score: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat in the 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023

South Africa vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023. Match will start on 16 Nov 2023 at 02:00 PM
Venue : Eden Gardens, Kolkata

South Africa squad -
David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia squad -
David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins

South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023

Catch live score of the South Africa vs Australia

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 16 Nov 2023 01:34 PM
    South Africa vs Australia Live Scores: Australia Playing XI

    South Africa vs Australia Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

  • Thu, 16 Nov 2023 01:34 PM
    South Africa vs Australia Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI

    South Africa vs Australia Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi (In for Lungi Ngidi).

  • Thu, 16 Nov 2023 01:34 PM
    South Africa vs Australia Live Score: Toss Update

    South Africa vs Australia Live Score: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat

  • Thu, 16 Nov 2023 01:11 PM
    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023

    South Africa vs Australia Match Details
    2nd Semi-Final of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 between South Africa and Australia to be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
South Africa Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.