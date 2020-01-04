South Africa vs England: Stuart Broad’s comical dismissal at Newlands leaves Twitter in splits - Watch

cricket

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 16:11 IST

England cricketer Stuart Broad somehow managed to get himself dismissed in the most bizarre manner during the opening day of second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday. The visitors were eventually bowled out for 269 runs in their first essay on second day, handing Proteas a minor advantage in this crucial second Test of four-match series.

During the final session of first day, Broad failed to read the line of a Kagiso Rabada yorker and the ball crashed into his middle stump. Broad seemingly felt the ball wasn’t going to hit the wicket and didn’t even offer a shot. His comical dismissal left social media users in splits and they had a field day on Twitter.

This is post Varun Aaron Stuart Broad summed up. Never seen a hit to the head just absolutely destroy someones ability to bat like that hit did to Broad. Remember this is a guy who once scored 169 against Pakistan. https://t.co/srqOoCqefE — England Cricket Selection (@CricketTestEng) January 3, 2020

Just seen the Stuart Broad wicket 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KiXDPvhwpu — Matt (@tradermatt106) January 3, 2020

Stuart Broad shouldn’t be in the side if he’s going to bat like that, looks pathetic. If you’re scared of the ball on any level you shouldn’t be playing test match cricket — Craig Woods (@CraigWooder) January 3, 2020

Comedy batting again from Stuart Broad 🙄 #hopeless pic.twitter.com/loJvbX7K4y — Mr Geoff Peters (@mrgeoffpeters) January 3, 2020

Stuart Broad is absolutely petrified of batting #SAvENG — Mark Williamson (@pettini24) January 3, 2020

James Anderson was the last wicket to fall in the innings for England as they were bundled out for a below-par score of 269 runs. Middle-order batsman Ollie Pope provided some respectability to the score for Three Lions as his 61*went a long way in taking their score past 250-run mark.

As many as five England batsmen were dismissed in single figures while apart from Pope, none of the other batsmen could cross the 50-run barrier. Rabada was pick of the bowlers for South Africa as he ended with a three-wicket haul while Vernon Philander, Anrich Nortje and Dwaine Pretorius scalped two each.

England trail the four-match series 0-1 following their crushing 107-run defeat in Centurion. The next two matches in the series will be played in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg respectively.