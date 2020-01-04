e-paper
Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
South Africa vs England: Stuart Broad’s comical dismissal at Newlands leaves Twitter in splits - Watch

SA vs ENG: During the final session of the first day, Broad failed to read the line of a Kagiso Rabada yorker and the ball crashed into his middle stump.

cricket Updated: Jan 04, 2020 16:11 IST
England's Stuart Broad is bowled by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada.
England's Stuart Broad is bowled by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada.(REUTERS)
         

England cricketer Stuart Broad somehow managed to get himself dismissed in the most bizarre manner during the opening day of second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday. The visitors were eventually bowled out for 269 runs in their first essay on second day, handing Proteas a minor advantage in this crucial second Test of four-match series.

Also Read: ‘Don’t think it is fair to the purest format’: Kohli on 4-day Test proposal

During the final session of first day, Broad failed to read the line of a Kagiso Rabada yorker and the ball crashed into his middle stump. Broad seemingly felt the ball wasn’t going to hit the wicket and didn’t even offer a shot. His comical dismissal left social media users in splits and they had a field day on Twitter. 

James Anderson was the last wicket to fall in the innings for England as they were bundled out for a below-par score of 269 runs. Middle-order batsman Ollie Pope provided some respectability to the score for Three Lions as his 61*went a long way in taking their score past 250-run mark.

Also Read: Virat Kohli gives first reaction on CAA ahead of Guwahati T20I

As many as five England batsmen were dismissed in single figures while apart from Pope, none of the other batsmen could cross the 50-run barrier. Rabada was pick of the bowlers for South Africa as he ended with a three-wicket haul while Vernon Philander, Anrich Nortje and Dwaine Pretorius scalped two each.

Also Read: WATCH: Bumrah announces return with a bang, smashes stumps with a screamer

England trail the four-match series 0-1 following their crushing 107-run defeat in Centurion. The next two matches in the series will be played in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg respectively.

