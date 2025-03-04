South Africa vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy Semi-final, Live Streaming: When and where to watch SA vs NZ on TV, online

South Africa will take on New Zealand in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. Both the teams have been in red-hot form in the eight-team tournament, and the contest is expected to be a high-scoring thriller. Champions Trophy 2025, SA vs NZ: On Wednesday, South Africa will face New Zealand in the second semi-final(AFP )

The Proteas are undefeated in the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy. Temba Bavuma's side topped Group B after winning matches against Afghanistan and England. Their match against Australia was called off due to rain.

On the other hand, New Zealand defeated Bangladesh and Pakistan in Group A, while the Kiwis lost the contest against India in Dubai by 44 runs.

South Africa have looked like a well-oiled unit in the Champions Trophy, and there have been no major chinks in the armour. On the other hand, New Zealand's fielding has been at the forefront of the tournament and Glenn Phillips has been the star of the show.

Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Kyle Jamieson.

South Africa vs New Zealand, Semi-final 2, Champions Trophy 2025: Live streaming and live telecast

When will the South Africa vs New Zealand, Semi-final 2, Champions Trophy 2025 match take place?

South Africa vs New Zealand, Semi-final 2, Champions Trophy 2025, will take place on Wednesday (March 5) at 2:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 2:00 PM IST.

Where will the South Africa vs New Zealand, Semi-final 2, Champions Trophy 2025 match take place?

South Africa vs New Zealand, Semi-final 2, Champions Trophy 2025, will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

How to watch the live telecast of South Africa vs New Zealand, Semi-final 2, Champions Trophy 2025?

The live telecast of South Africa vs New Zealand, Semi-final 2, Champions Trophy 2025, will be available on Star Sports Network.

How can you watch live streaming of South Africa vs New Zealand, Semi-final 2, Champions Trophy 2025?

JioHotstar will stream the South Africa vs New Zealand, Semi-final 2, Champions Trophy 2025 live.