    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa won the toss and elected to field

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 26, 2024 1:05 PM IST
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa won the toss and elected to field in the 1st Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25. Match will start on 26 Dec 2024 at 01:30 PM
    Venue : SuperSport Park, Centurion

    South Africa squad -
    Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka
    Pakistan squad -
    Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Aamer Jamal, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 26, 2024 1:05 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Shan Masood (C), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas.

    Dec 26, 2024 1:05 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Corbin Bosch (On debut), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson.

    Dec 26, 2024 1:05 PM IST

    Dec 26, 2024 1:05 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa won the toss and elected to field

    Dec 26, 2024 12:34 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day1) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25

    1st Test (Day1) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 between South Africa and Pakistan to be held at SuperSport Park, Centurion at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

