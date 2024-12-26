South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa won the toss and elected to field
- 43 Sec agoPakistan Playing XI
- 43 Sec agoSouth Africa Playing XI
- 43 Sec agoToss Update
- 31 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day1) of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25. Match will start on 26 Dec 2024 at 01:30 PM
Venue : SuperSport Park, Centurion
South Africa squad -
Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka
Pakistan squad -
Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Aamer Jamal, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali...Read More
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Shan Masood (C), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas.
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Corbin Bosch (On debut), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson.
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Toss Update
South Africa vs Pakistan Match Details
