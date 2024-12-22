South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan score after 3 overs is 10/1
- 37 Mins agoPakistan at 10/1 after 3 overs
- 38 Mins agoSaim Ayub smashed a Four on Kagiso Rabada bowling . Pakistan at 10/1 after 2.2 overs
- 41 Mins agoPakistan at 6/1 after 2 overs
- 43 Mins agoPakistan at 5/1 after 1 overs
- 43 Mins agoBabar Azam smashed a Four on Kagiso Rabada bowling . Pakistan at 5/1 after 0.6 overs
- 47 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Abdullah Shafique is out and Pakistan at 1/1 after 0.2 overs
- 1 Mins agoPakistan Playing XI
- 1 Mins agoSouth Africa Playing XI
- 3 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25. Match will start on 22 Dec 2024 at 05:30 PM
Venue : The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
South Africa squad -
David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan squad -
Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Irfan Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Kamran Ghulam, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem...Read More
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 10/1 after 3 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Saim Ayub 6 (10)
Babar Azam 4 (7)
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 1/9 (2)
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Saim Ayub smashed a Four on Kagiso Rabada bowling . Pakistan at 10/1 after 2.2 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! SUBLIME! We have seen that a few times during the course of this series.
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 6/1 after 2 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Babar Azam 4 (7)
Saim Ayub 2 (4)
South Africa
Marco Jansen 0/1 (1)
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 5/1 after 1 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Babar Azam 4 (4)
Saim Ayub 1 (1)
South Africa
Kagiso Rabada 1/5 (1)
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Babar Azam smashed a Four on Kagiso Rabada bowling . Pakistan at 5/1 after 0.6 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Babar Azam gets off the mark in some style! A third slip gets added but Rabada drags the length back and offers width on off, Babar stands tall and gets on top of the bounce. Rolls his wrists to cut this all along the ground. Gets it through covers for a boundary.
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Abdullah Shafique is out and Pakistan at 1/1 after 0.2 overs
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! c Aiden Markram b Kagiso Rabada.
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Sufiyan Muqeem.
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(WK), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka.
Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25
South Africa vs Pakistan Match Details
3rd ODI of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 between South Africa and Pakistan to be held at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.