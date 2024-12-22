Explore
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi 20oC
New Delhi
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan score after 3 overs is 10/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 22, 2024 5:59 PM IST
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 10/1 after 3 overs, Saim Ayub at 6 runs and Babar Azam at 4 runs
    Key Events
    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd ODI of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25. Match will start on 22 Dec 2024 at 05:30 PM
    Venue : The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

    South Africa squad -
    David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Tabraiz Shamsi
    Pakistan squad -
    Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Irfan Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Kamran Ghulam, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 22, 2024 5:59 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 10/1 after 3 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Saim Ayub 6 (10)
    Babar Azam 4 (7)
    South Africa
    Kagiso Rabada 1/9 (2)

    Dec 22, 2024 5:58 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Saim Ayub smashed a Four on Kagiso Rabada bowling . Pakistan at 10/1 after 2.2 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! SUBLIME! We have seen that a few times during the course of this series.

    Dec 22, 2024 5:55 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 6/1 after 2 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Babar Azam 4 (7)
    Saim Ayub 2 (4)
    South Africa
    Marco Jansen 0/1 (1)

    Dec 22, 2024 5:53 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 5/1 after 1 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Pakistan
    Babar Azam 4 (4)
    Saim Ayub 1 (1)
    South Africa
    Kagiso Rabada 1/5 (1)

    Dec 22, 2024 5:53 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Babar Azam smashed a Four on Kagiso Rabada bowling . Pakistan at 5/1 after 0.6 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Babar Azam gets off the mark in some style! A third slip gets added but Rabada drags the length back and offers width on off, Babar stands tall and gets on top of the bounce. Rolls his wrists to cut this all along the ground. Gets it through covers for a boundary.

    Dec 22, 2024 5:49 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Abdullah Shafique is out and Pakistan at 1/1 after 0.2 overs

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! c Aiden Markram b Kagiso Rabada.

    Dec 22, 2024 5:35 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Sufiyan Muqeem.

    Dec 22, 2024 5:35 PM IST

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Scores: South Africa Playing XI

    South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: South Africa (Playing XI) - Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(WK), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka.

    Most Runs

    Heinrich Klaasen
    Heinrich KlaasenSA
    183 Runs
    M2
    HS97
    SR107.01

    Most Wickets

    Shaheen Afridi
    Shaheen AfridiPAK
    5 Wickets
    Inn2
    Avg18.60
    SR21.60
    Dec 22, 2024 4:33 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25

    South Africa vs Pakistan Match Details
    3rd ODI of Pakistan tour of South Africa, 2024/25 between South Africa and Pakistan to be held at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan score after 3 overs is 10/1
