e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / South Africa women pull out of England tour

South Africa women pull out of England tour

The decision was taken due to the current international travel regulations in place for South African national teams.

cricket Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:15 IST
Reuters
Reuters
         

South Africa’s women’s side has pulled out of a proposed tour of England next month due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, ending hopes they would be able to return to the pitch after series against Australia and West Indies were cancelled.

Cricket South Africa made the announcement on Tuesday, saying players would continue train in their own provinces having failed to meet up for a planned camp on Sunday.

“It is frustrating that another opportunity for our Proteas (women) to play against top quality opposition has again had to be cancelled but as always the safety of our players and support staff is the prime consideration,” Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said.

England are trying to convince the West Indies to send their women’s side to play instead, local media reported. The England men’s team played a three-test home series against West Indies last month, the first international cricket since the coronavirus pandemic, without spectators at bio-secure venues.

England’s men have also played two matches of a three-test series against Pakistan this month, also behind closed doors.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
IAF deploys Tejas jets in western sector
IAF deploys Tejas jets in western sector
Does the PM Cares Fund require an audit by the CAG? What the Supreme Court said
Does the PM Cares Fund require an audit by the CAG? What the Supreme Court said
Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict on Rhea’s plea tomorrow
Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict on Rhea’s plea tomorrow
On mission Dhaka, foreign secretary hands over PM Modi’s message to Sheikh Hasina
On mission Dhaka, foreign secretary hands over PM Modi’s message to Sheikh Hasina
Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Donald Trump in 2016: US Senate
Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Donald Trump in 2016: US Senate
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In