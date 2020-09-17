e-paper
Home / Cricket / Sportradar to monitor ‘betting irregularities’ during IPL

Sportradar to monitor ‘betting irregularities’ during IPL

The BCCI has roped in Sportradar to detect betting irregularities during the IPL beginning in the UAE on September 19.

cricket Updated: Sep 17, 2020 10:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The BCCI logo.
The BCCI logo.(Image Courtesy: Cricket Australia)
         

The BCCI has roped in Sportradar to detect betting irregularities during the IPL beginning in the UAE on September 19.

The BCCI was forced to take the IPL out of the country this season due to COVID-19 pandemic. The league will kick off with the match between last year’s champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings.

“As part of the agreement, all matches in IPL 2020 will be monitored by Sportradar’s Integrity Services to detect betting irregularities,” a press release said.

“Sportradar will also provide a risk assessment to the BCCI driven by intelligence and data-driven insights, and furthermore the BCCI will be able to call upon Sportradar’s Intelligence and Investigation Services during the term of the partnership, if required.”

Sportradar MD Andreas Krannich said: “We know that the BCCI takes integrity seriously, and we look forward to working alongside them throughout the tournament and providing our support to their integrity programme.”

