SRH Predicted XI vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Will 20-year-old uncapped youngster get chance in final league-stage game?

  • As Sunrisers Hyderabad gear up for their final game in IPL 2022, we take a look at their probable playing XI for match against Punjab Kings.
Umran Malik of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates with teammates, the wicket of Daniel Sams of Mumbai Indians(PTI)
Published on May 22, 2022 01:08 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

A Kane Williamson-less Sunrisers Hyderabad camp will lock horns with Punjab Kings as both teams look to cap off the season on a winning note in the last league-stage fixture on Sunday. Both Hyderabad and Punjab teams were knocked out of the play-off race when RCB defeated table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Thursday. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Williamson, who has returned to New Zealand for the birth of his second child, remains unavailable for the game but the Orange Army will look to pick their best possible eleven. In the Kiwi leader's absence, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Nicholas Pooran could be at the helm of affairs in the dead rubber. 

Sunrisers enter the game on the back of a three-run win over Mumbai Indians and they will look to notch up their seventh win of the season. The 2016 IPL champions won five back-to-back matches and looked on course for a top 2 finish but injuries to main players such as Washington Sundar and T Natarajan derailed their campaign.

Sunrisers gave an opportunity to Priyam Garg in the previous game and the move paid off. The youngster notched up a brisk 42 off just 26 deliveries before the focus shifted to Rahul Tripathi, who stole the show with his 76 from 44 deliveries. Tripathi has been impressive this season with pundits and fans calling for his inclusion in the Indian T20 side.

On the bowling front, Sunrisers have Umran Malik, who has been making waves with his blistering pace. He is expected to keep the speed gun busy while Bhuvneshwar and Natarajan work their magic with their precise line and length. Natarajan, who returned 0/60 in his four overs in the last game, will look to redeem himself against Punjab. 

The team has also discovered Afghan bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi, who was impressive against Mumbai. In their last game of the season, Sunrisers may give an opportunity to Glenn Phillips or Abdul Samad, who have warmed the bench in most games of the tournament. Samad, 20, was among the players retained by the franchise ahead of the season. 

Openers: Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma

Middle-order: Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips/Abdul Samad

Power-hitter: Nicholas Pooran

Spin: Washington Sundar

Pace: Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

SRH probable XI vs PBKS: Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Changes in playing XI: Glenn Phillips can replace regular skipper Williamson in the setup. If the team goes with just three overseas picks, Abdul Samad or Shashank Singh can get a chance.

