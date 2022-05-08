SRH Predicted XI vs RCB, IPL 2022: Focus on 22-year-old star as Williamson-led camp eyes improved show after 3 defeats

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. While the Kane Williamson-led side won five straight games to break into the top-4 bracket, it has slumped to three losses on the trot, with injuries to a couple of players being the main reason behind it. Washington Sundar, who has been a specialist spinner for the team, has injured his bowling hand again, while Natarajan picked up a niggle in the game against Chennai Super Kings. Both players missed the game against Delhi Capitals where the 2016 IPL winners put up a lacklustre bowling display. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

Umran Malik bowling the fastest delivery of the ongoing tournament was the lone bright spot for Hyderabad's bowling attack, which was taken to the cleaners by former skipper David Warner. Umran, who had taken five wickets against Gujarat Titans on April 27, as he conceded 52 runs without any wicket. Sean Abbott and Kartik Tyagi also conceded 47 and 37 runs respectively.

It's yet to be seen if Natarajan returns to the setup but coach Tom Moody will look to include Marco Jansen, who had rattled the Bangalore top-order in the first leg. Incidentally, it was Hyderabad's last win of the 10-team competition.

The Sunrisers' bowlers will have their task cut out against the likes of Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a reliable pick for the Orange Army. The senior India pacer was economical in the last game to return 1/25 including a maiden over against Delhi Capitals.

On the batting front, Sunrisers have skipper Williamson at the top but he's blown hot and cold so far. The New Zealand stalwart has managed 199 runs from 10 matches at an average of 22.11. Rahul Tripathi has also slowed down after a brilliant start to the season. The Indian has managed just 79 runs in the last five matches. While both batting stars look to find their run-scoring mojo, the team will rely heavily on Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran in the middle order.

Let's take a look at the predicted playing XI for the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of their match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Openers: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma

Top and middle-order: Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran

Power hitters: Shashank Singh

Spin options: Washington Sundar

Fast bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

SRH Predicted XI: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Changes from last match: In the previous meeting with Bangalore, Marco Jansen took three wickets, including Virat Kohli for a first-ball duck. The South African is likely to return to the eleven in place of Sean Abbott. Also, Washington and Natarajan will replace Shreyas Gopal and Kartik Tyagi respectively. It's yet to be seen whether both Indians have achieved match fitness.

