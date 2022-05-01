SRH vs CSK, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live

Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, will be tested against the raw pace of Umran Malik when the four-time IPL winners take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Sunday. Malik scythed through the Gujarat Titans batting attack with his blistering deliveries and the spotlight will be on the Jammu pacer again. With ability to clock 150 kph consistently, Umran has so far picked up 15 wickets from eight matches at a strike rate of 12.00. On the batting front, Hyderabad, who occupy the fourth spot in the 10-team table, have the likes of skipper Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Chennai, on the other hand, are languishing second-last in the points table with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has endured a torrid season and the onus will be on Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube to keep Chennai alive in the competition. The spotlight will be on Dhoni, who is back in the captain's role after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the position. Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo and Maheesh Theekshana have put up exceptional performances with the ball so far.

Here is all you need to know about SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match live streaming…

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time does the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (May 1). The toss for SRH vs CSK will happen at 7:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON