Sri Lanka board lifts one-year suspension imposed on trio

The trio were suspended in July last year after they breached the team's bio-bubble protocols during the tour of England.
File image of Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis(AP)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 08:20 PM IST
Reuters |

The Sri Lanka cricket board (SLC) has lifted the one-year ban from international matches imposed on Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella.

The trio were suspended in July last year after they breached the team's bio-bubble protocols during the tour of England. A video posted on social media showed the players were outside their designated team hotel in Durham.

"Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to lift the one-year suspension imposed on the above three players from playing international cricket, across all three formats, with immediate effect," the board said in a statement on Friday.

"However, the lifted suspension will remain suspended for a period of two years, during which the three players' conduct will be closely monitored by the SLC."

Sri Lanka are due to host Zimbabwe in three one-day internationals from Jan. 16-21.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

