Sri Lanka name squad for Test series against India

Sri Lanka Cricket's Selection Committee on Friday selected the 18-member squad to play the upcoming two-match Test series against India.

In the meantime, Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya De Silva have been drafted into the T20I squad in place of injured Kusal Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both Mendis and Theekshana suffered hamstring injuries during the 5th T20I vs Australia.

Maheesh Theekshana will return home, whilst Wanindu Hasaranga also will return home from Australia.

SL Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa approved the below-given squad.

Test Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne - Captain, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva - Vice-Captain, Kusal Mendis - subject to fitness, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis - will not take part due to an injury, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, and Lasith Embuldeniya.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I on Thursday. Both teams will now lock horns in the second T20I on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}