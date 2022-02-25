Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka name squad for Test series against India
cricket

Sri Lanka name squad for Test series against India

India vs Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya De Silva have been drafted into the T20I squad in place of injured Kusal Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana.
Sri Lanka name squad for Test series against India
Published on Feb 25, 2022 07:30 PM IST
ANI | , Colombo [sri Lanka]

Sri Lanka Cricket's Selection Committee on Friday selected the 18-member squad to play the upcoming two-match Test series against India.

In the meantime, Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya De Silva have been drafted into the T20I squad in place of injured Kusal Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana.

Both Mendis and Theekshana suffered hamstring injuries during the 5th T20I vs Australia.

Maheesh Theekshana will return home, whilst Wanindu Hasaranga also will return home from Australia.

SL Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa approved the below-given squad.

Test Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne - Captain, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva - Vice-Captain, Kusal Mendis - subject to fitness, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis - will not take part due to an injury, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, and Lasith Embuldeniya.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I on Thursday. Both teams will now lock horns in the second T20I on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka india vs sri lanka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP