Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera announces retirement from international cricket

Sri Lanka cricket player Dilruwan Perera catches a ball during practice(AP/File Photo)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 05:27 PM IST
ANI | , Colombo

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dilruwan Perera has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect.

In his retirement letter written to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Perera however said that he will continue to play domestic Cricket.

"Dilruwan Perera, who represented the Sri Lanka National Team, announced his retirement from all forms of International Cricket with immediate effect," SLC said in a statement.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes him the very best for his future endeavors," it added.

The off-spinner represented Sri Lanka across all international formats. He hit 1456 runs across formats and scalped 177 wickets during his international career.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
