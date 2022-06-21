Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow Live Updates from Colombo

Published on Jun 21, 2022 02:17 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI Live Score: Sri Lanka and Australia are preparing to face off in the 4th ODI of their 5-match series, being held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with Sri Lanka currently leading the series 2-1. Australia have won the toss and decided to field first, bringing Pat Cummins back into the XI after he sat out of the loss in the third ODI. Jhye Richardson misses out at his expense. Sri Lanka under captain Dasun Shanaka have also made one change, welcoming Wanindu Hasaranga back from injury and back into the fold, in place of Dushmantha Chameera. The fourth ODI is a significant one, with Sri Lanka looking to take an unsurmountable lead and Australia trying to set up a decider in the fifth ODI.

 

Here is the playing XI for the two teams…

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

