Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow Live Updates from Colombo
cricket

Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow Live Updates from Colombo

  • Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow and live score and updates of the fourth ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia from Colombo here.
Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow Live Updates(Twitter/@cricket.com.au)
Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow Live Updates(Twitter/@cricket.com.au)
Published on Jun 21, 2022 02:17 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI Live Score: Sri Lanka and Australia are preparing to face off in the 4th ODI of their 5-match series, being held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with Sri Lanka currently leading the series 2-1. Australia have won the toss and decided to field first, bringing Pat Cummins back into the XI after he sat out of the loss in the third ODI. Jhye Richardson misses out at his expense. Sri Lanka under captain Dasun Shanaka have also made one change, welcoming Wanindu Hasaranga back from injury and back into the fold, in place of Dushmantha Chameera. The fourth ODI is a significant one, with Sri Lanka looking to take an unsurmountable lead and Australia trying to set up a decider in the fifth ODI.

 

Here is the playing XI for the two teams…

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sri lanka cricket australia cricket team
sri lanka cricket australia cricket team
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out