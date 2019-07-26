Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live cricket score, 1st ODI in Colombo: Sri Lanka opt to bat

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the first ODI at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This is Lasith Malinga’s last ODI for the Islanders and they would want to see him off with a thumping win over their Asian Rivals.

Preview: Veteran Sri Lankan star Lasith Malinga said Thursday he was “very happy” to make way for younger players as he calls time on his illustrious 15-year career in the 50-over format. Malinga will play his final one-day international in Colombo Friday in the first of three ODIs against Bangladesh, but hopes to continue playing in the shorter T20 format. Malinga -- known for his trademark blond-highlighted mop and piercings -- called on cricket administrators to be patient with up-and-coming stars and let them develop ahead of the next ODI World Cup. Malinga has his sights on next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, and Sri Lanka’s cricket board confirmed he would be available for selection for the T20 squad. Malinga is leaving as Sri Lanka’s third-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket with 335 wickets in 219 innings so far since his first ODI against the United Arab Emirates in 2004.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 14:14 IST