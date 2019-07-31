Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live cricket score, 3rd ODI in Colombo : Karunaratne and Co eye series whitewash

cricket

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:36 IST

Latest: Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera have put together a good partnership after the loss of an early wicket.

Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final ODI of the series. The Islanders have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead with convincing victories in the first two matches.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Anamul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Shafiul Islam, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain

Preview: The hosts will be looking to sweep the series after winning the first two matches by 91 runs and seven wickets respectively. Sri Lanka made four changes from Sunday’s match, bringing in Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha and Wanindu Hasaranga for Lahiru Thirimanne, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep and Isuru Udana. The island nation’s cricket board has dedicated the match to pace bowler Nuwan Kulasekara, who announced his retirement last week. Bangladesh made two changes with Rubel Hossain and Anamul Haque coming in for Mustafizur Rahman and Mosaddek Hossain in their bid for a consolation win. The Tamim Iqbal-led Bangladesh will wear black armbands to pay respect to their first national captain, Shamim Kabir, who died on Monday.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 14:37 IST