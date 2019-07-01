Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, World Cup 2019: Fernando scores fifty as Sri Lanka cross 200-run mark

Live Score Sri Lanka vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019: Follow live score and updates from the ICC World Cup 2019 match between Sri Lanka and West Indies.

By HT Correspondent | Jul 01, 2019 17:46 IST
highlights

Live Updates: Sri Lanka have crossed the 200-run mark with Avishka Fernando scoring his half century. The side has lost three wickets, but are posed on the path of setting a massive total. Earlier, the openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera got off to a good start. West Indies won the toss and elected to field.

Follow Live Score Sri Lanka vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019 here -

17:40 IST

What you missed so far

Sorry, we had a technical delay at our end. Here’s what you have missed so far -

Kusal Mendis has been dismissed.

Avishka Fernando has scored a fifty.

Sri Lanka have crossed the 200-run mark.

35 overs gone, Sri Lanka are 209/3

16:50 hrs IST

Good partnership building

We have a good partnership building at the moment between Kusal Mendis and Avishaka Fernando who have added 37 runs together. 23.3 overs gone, SL are 141/2

16:00 hrs IST

RUN OUT

Kusal Perera has been run out for 64. Unnecessary running between the wickets. There was no need for this and a fine innings comes to an end.

15:40 hrs IST

FIFTY

Kusal Perera brings up his half century in no time.

15:30 hrs IST

Good partnership

Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera built a 93-run partnership before the skipper was dismissed by Jason Holder.

14:40 hrs IST

Playing XI

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga

West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel

14:30 hrs IST

Toss

West Indies win toss, elect to bowl.

14:29 hrs IST

Pitch report

trending topics