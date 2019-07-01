Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, World Cup 2019: Fernando scores fifty as Sri Lanka cross 200-run mark

Live Updates: Sri Lanka have crossed the 200-run mark with Avishka Fernando scoring his half century. The side has lost three wickets, but are posed on the path of setting a massive total. Earlier, the openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera got off to a good start. West Indies won the toss and elected to field.

Follow Live Score Sri Lanka vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019 here -

17:40 IST What you missed so far Sorry, we had a technical delay at our end. Here’s what you have missed so far - Kusal Mendis has been dismissed. Avishka Fernando has scored a fifty. Sri Lanka have crossed the 200-run mark. 35 overs gone, Sri Lanka are 209/3





16:50 hrs IST Good partnership building We have a good partnership building at the moment between Kusal Mendis and Avishaka Fernando who have added 37 runs together. 23.3 overs gone, SL are 141/2





16:00 hrs IST RUN OUT Kusal Perera has been run out for 64. Unnecessary running between the wickets. There was no need for this and a fine innings comes to an end.





15:40 hrs IST FIFTY Kusal Perera brings up his half century in no time.





15:30 hrs IST Good partnership Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera built a 93-run partnership before the skipper was dismissed by Jason Holder.





14:40 hrs IST Playing XI Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel





14:30 hrs IST Toss West Indies win toss, elect to bowl.



