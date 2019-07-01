ICC World Cup 2019: India equal unwanted world record with loss against England 

The Indian cricket team’s unbeaten run in the ICC World Cup 2019 came to a screeching halt as they were defeated by hosts England in their group stage encounter in Birmingham on Sunday. While it was their first loss in this year’s competition, it was India’s 418 defeat in ODI cricket - the joint highest by any team in the history of the sport along with Sri Lanka. Overall, they have played 972 ODI encounters with 515 wins, 418 losses and 40 matches yielding no result. Their win percentage in 54.66% - the third best in the world right now.

Jonny Bairstow slammed a hundred before Chris Woakes starred as England ended India’s unbeaten run at this World Cup with a 31-run win on Sunday to once again leave semi-final qualification in their own hands.

England, who came into this match on the back of successive defeats by Sri Lanka and Australia, will be assured of a place in the last four if they beat New Zealand in their last group match on Wednesday.

India can reach the knockout phase by beating Bangladesh when they return to Edgbaston on Tuesday.

England’s bid to win a first World Cup title is based on aggressive top-order batting but the runs had dried up lately.

That made their 337-7 after captain Eoin Morgan won the toss on a good pitch in Birmingham all the more heartening. Bairstow top-scored with 111 and all-rounder Ben Stokes added a brisk 79, with India paceman Mohammed Shami taking a career-best 5-69.

No side have made more batting second to win a World Cup match than Ireland’s 329-7 against England at Bangalore in 2011. Title contenders India weren’t up to the task as their chase petered out on 306-5.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 11:05 IST