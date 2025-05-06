Sri Lankan batters Harshitha and Nilakshika soar in ICC Women's ODI Rankings

Menu Explore
ANI |
May 06, 2025 04:41 PM IST

New Delhi [India] May 6 : The ICC has released the latest Women's ODI Rankings, highlighting impressive gains for Sri Lankan batters Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshika Silva.

The duo's outstanding performances in the ongoing tri-series against India and South Africa have earned them significant jumps in the rankings, as per a release from the ICC.

The ongoing tri-series has seen exciting performances from various teams, with Sri Lanka making an excellent start by winning two of their three matches. The tournament continues to showcase exceptional talent and competitive spirit among the participating teams.

Samarawickrama has improved nine places to 18th overall, following her half-century in Sri Lanka's thrilling three-wicket win over India, while Silva has gained 18 spots to reach 25th, showcasing her exceptional batting skills and contribution to Sri Lanka's success.

Their most recent effort was an impressive three-wicket triumph over India, the first time Sri Lanka had defeated the Asian side in ODIs since 2018 and just the third time in Women's ODI history.

Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshika Silva contributed with half-centuries during that memorable victory, and the pair were rewarded with big gains and a new career-high rating on the updated rankings for ODI batters.

The South African skipper, Laura Wolvaardt, remains the No. 1 ODI batter, while her teammate Tazmin Brits has gained 12 places to 40th after scoring a century in the tri-series opener.

South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk jumps three spots to move to 25th, while compatriot Nonkululeko Mlaba rises six places to move to 28th overall in the Women's ODI bowler rankings following a two-wicket haul against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu claimed three wickets with the ball during her side's triumph over India and improved 14 places to 29th overall on the bowling rankings, while the veteran also gained one spot to climb to seventh on the latest list for ODI all-rounders.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On