Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Star Australia batter hoping for Test comeback in India, Sri Lanka tours: ‘Hopefully I can sneak my way into the squad’
cricket

Star Australia batter hoping for Test comeback in India, Sri Lanka tours: ‘Hopefully I can sneak my way into the squad’

Glenn Maxwell may have made a name for himself as one of the most dangerous big hitters in limited overs cricket but the Australia batter continues to harbour hopes of adding to his seven Test caps.
Australia's Glenn Maxwell has ambitions of playing Test cricket for Australia.  (Getty)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 05:20 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Glenn Maxwell may have made a name for himself as one of the most dangerous big hitters in limited overs cricket but the Australia batter continues to harbour hopes of adding to his seven Test caps. Maxwell last played a Test match in September 2017 but his ability to play spin well means that he has a chance of getting back into the squad during their tours of India and Sri Lanka later this year.

"I'd love to be available for the Sri Lanka Test matches this year. There's still other options and other series that I could potentially put my hand up for," said Maxwell on cricket.com.au.

The 33-year-old has scored 339 runs in seven Tests, with his only century in the longest format coming against India in Ranchi in March 2017. Maxwell had to give Australia's upcoming tour of Pakistan and possibly the early part of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) a miss due to his wedding.

"It's just got to be right time, right place and hopefully I can sneak my way into the squad and add to a couple of Test runs and add a couple of Test caps. That'd be nice," he said.

RELATED STORIES

Maxwell is doubtful for the initial few games of this year's IPL due to his wedding next month. He has also confirmed that he will miss the upcoming Pakistan tour due to his marriage.

"Originally when I organized the dates with CA there was a two-week gap where I could potentially have it. So when I sorted that out I was pretty happy that I wasn't going to be missing in any series," Maxwell told Fox Sports. "And then I came to the CA contract meeting midway through last year and they said well this is (when) the Pakistan series [is on] and I thought well obviously that's changed since the last conversation we had," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
glenn maxwell
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP