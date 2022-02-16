Star Australia batter hoping for Test comeback in India, Sri Lanka tours: ‘Hopefully I can sneak my way into the squad’

Glenn Maxwell may have made a name for himself as one of the most dangerous big hitters in limited overs cricket but the Australia batter continues to harbour hopes of adding to his seven Test caps. Maxwell last played a Test match in September 2017 but his ability to play spin well means that he has a chance of getting back into the squad during their tours of India and Sri Lanka later this year.

"I'd love to be available for the Sri Lanka Test matches this year. There's still other options and other series that I could potentially put my hand up for," said Maxwell on cricket.com.au.

The 33-year-old has scored 339 runs in seven Tests, with his only century in the longest format coming against India in Ranchi in March 2017. Maxwell had to give Australia's upcoming tour of Pakistan and possibly the early part of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) a miss due to his wedding.

"It's just got to be right time, right place and hopefully I can sneak my way into the squad and add to a couple of Test runs and add a couple of Test caps. That'd be nice," he said.

Maxwell is doubtful for the initial few games of this year's IPL due to his wedding next month. He has also confirmed that he will miss the upcoming Pakistan tour due to his marriage.

"Originally when I organized the dates with CA there was a two-week gap where I could potentially have it. So when I sorted that out I was pretty happy that I wasn't going to be missing in any series," Maxwell told Fox Sports. "And then I came to the CA contract meeting midway through last year and they said well this is (when) the Pakistan series [is on] and I thought well obviously that's changed since the last conversation we had," he added.

