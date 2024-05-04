Mumbai, Kolkata Knight Riders and Australia pacer Mitchell Starc believes not having Indian Premier League’s Impact player rule will force the captains to think more tactically when the T20 World Cup begins in the Americas next month. Starc says no impact player rule in T20 WC will force captains to think tactically

The impact player rule, which was implemented last year, has witnessed teams batting with more aggression and fearlessness, leading to totals in excess of 200 being scored consistently.

The IPL this year has been particularly high-scoring with totals in excess of 250 being notched up at least on three instances.

"The impact player rule changes things a fair bit. Everyone gets to bat a lot deeper having a batting and a bowling XI," Starc told the media after KKR defeated Mumbai Indians by 24 runs here on Friday.

"I guess there’s a lot made of that rule and there’s been a lot of high scores, which is the nature of the wickets and the grounds we play on here. Impact player rule has had a fair part to play in that, when you are going to have batters and batting all-rounders come in at Nos 8 or 9, it’s a long batting lineup.

"There’s no fear in the powerplay when all you have to do is clear the infield and score runs. Certainly, there has been some really good batting, don’t get me wrong, it’s not just the rules that play a part there."

Starc, who took 4/33 in KKR's win, said having no such rule in T20 World Cup could witness the impact on the scores.

"There’s been some fantastic scoring, some fantastic partnerships and some individual brilliance with the bat. On the flip side, time tell, we got the World Cup coming next month, there’s no impact player rule. Whether that affects the scores, is yet to be seen,” he said.

“It probably will. There’s been talk about balance of team and when you can’t just bring someone in, your all-rounders come back into play, certainly world-class all-rounders that balance the team now.

"Captains have to think a bit tactically too when you have just 11 players. It’s been interesting to experience it first hand in the IPL,” he added.

Starc, who was bought for a record price tag of ₹24.75 crores, found himself on the receiving end of the batters’ aggression this season but the Aussie bowler said there was no "price-tag pressure on him".

"I didn’t set my price tag, so it is what it is,” he said.

The 34-year-old said IPL is serving as a perfect opportunity to prepare for the T20 World Cup but at the same time he is not thinking too far ahead and is focussed on helping KKR get close to their target of winning the tournament.

“I haven’t really thought too much about it. It’s T20 cricket, it’s not as demanding as Test match cricket. Physically not a problem and fantastic lead-in to play here in the best T20 league in the world,” he said.

“You’re playing some high quality cricket leading into the World Cup, a lot of players at this tournament are going to be at the World Cup. In that regard, it’s a great thing to see and test your skills.

“In terms of length of time, that’s part and parcel of international cricket. My main focus is in two days' time play in Lucknow, the World Cup is next month. At this moment, it’s trying to help KKR win the tournament."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.