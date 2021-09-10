Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Start of India vs England 5th Test in Manchester pushed back: Report

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:11 PM IST
India vs England fifth Test cancelled due to Covid cases in Indian camp(Action Images via Reuters)

The India vs England fifth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester will not start on Friday, despite Indian players returning negative test reports late on Thursday, reported ESPNCricinfo and Cricbuzz, a few hours ahead of the scheduled commencement of first day's play.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI have also confirmed the reports, quoting a source who stated that more test results will be taken into consideration before taking a call. 

"Yes, it is not starting today. More test results are awaited before a call is taken on starting on Saturday," the source was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

 

India's junior physio Yogesh Parmar was the latest to test positive on the eve of the series-deciding fifth and final Test match at Manchester. Parmar's test results had forced India to call off their practice session on Thursday. The players were asked to remain inside their hotel rooms. 

India's head coach Ravi Shastri, fielding coach R Sridhar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and main physio Nitin Patel had already contracted the virus during the fourth Test match at The Oval and are currently isolating in London. 

All the players and the support staff are fully vaccinated but both teams are not operating in strict bio-bubbles with life in UK almost back to normal.

India had taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series with their 157-run win the previous Test. 

(More to follow…)

