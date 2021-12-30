Steve Smith gets trapped in lift for almost an hour, shares experience on Instagram - WATCH

Australia batter Steve Smith was caught in an awkward situation as he was trapped in an elevator for a little less than an hour. The former Australia captain took to Instagram to share his experience, something which the cricketer said ‘will never get back’ as Marnus Labuschagne tried to provide aid to his teammate.

"Not quite the night I had planned, I'm currently stuck in a lift," he said in a series of videos shared on his Instagram account.

"The doors won't open, it's out of service ... I've tried to get the door open, I've got this side open. (Australia team mate) Marnus (Labuschagne) is on the other side trying to open the door."

Labuschagne passed few M&M's to Smith, as he squeezed a packet through the gaps in the doors, which the former tried to open using a rod like material.

Smith finally came out of the elevator after a technician arrived at the site. The former Australia captain climbed out to applause from the "rescue team".

"That's 55 minutes I'll probably never get back," he concluded in the last video, which was shared from his room.

Meanwhile, Smith, who led Australia for the first time in the second Ashes Test after Pat Cummins was ruled out, enjoyed a great outing in the contest. He scored 93 in the second innings.

Australia have so far dominated the proceedings in the ongoing Ashes series, securing three wins in the same number of matches that have been played.

The hosts will now take on England in the fourth match of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting from January 5.