e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Steve Smith misses 1st ODI against England after knock to head in nets

Steve Smith misses 1st ODI against England after knock to head in nets

Australia said it was a precautionary measure after the incident on Thursday, which happened when a member of the coaching staff was throwing in the nets.

cricket Updated: Sep 11, 2020 17:58 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Manchester
Steve Smith
Steve Smith(Twitter)
         

Australia was without star batsman Steve Smith for the opening one-day international against England on Friday after getting hit on the head by a ball in practice.

Australia said it was a precautionary measure after the incident on Thursday, which happened when a member of the coaching staff was throwing in the nets.

Australia added that Smith was being assessed for concussion and did not say whether Smith would be available for the second and third matches of the series taking place on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively.

England won the toss at Old Trafford and chose to bowl on what captain Eoin Morgan called a soft wicket.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said he would have chosen to bat anyway.

It is the fierce rivals’ first ODI meeting since last year’s Cricket World Cup, won by England on home soil.

Lineups:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Patrick Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
India, China differences remain despite five-point consensus on easing tensions
India, China differences remain despite five-point consensus on easing tensions
Delhi Metro to resume normal operation timing from tomorrow
Delhi Metro to resume normal operation timing from tomorrow
Kangana must get justice: Ramdas Athawale demands compensation, meets Maha Guv
Kangana must get justice: Ramdas Athawale demands compensation, meets Maha Guv
CSK CEO reacts to reports of Raina being replaced by Malan
CSK CEO reacts to reports of Raina being replaced by Malan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In