Steve Smith names 2 'favourites' to succeed Kohli as Test captain; lauds Virat on 'terrific job' as India skipper

Earlier this month, Virat Kohli had stepped down as India's Test captain, drawing curtains to a terrific leadership stint during which he became India's most successful skipper in the longest format. Kohli had already stepped down as T20I captain and in December, he also lost captaincy in ODIs with opener Rohit Sharma succeeding him in the limited-overs formats.

Kohli's sudden announcement to relinquish Test captaincy came as a surprise to many and the cricket fraternity expressed its consequent appreciation towards Kohli's excellent captaincy stint. On Tuesday, leading Australian batter Steve Smith also joined in lauding the former Indian captain and also named two potential successors to him in Test captaincy.

"Firstly, congratulations to Virat, who has led the Indian team superbly over the last 6-7 years. He has done a terrific job and looking forward, I would say Rohit and KL are the two favourites," Smith said during a question-and-answer session on his official Instagram profile.

Both Rohit and KL Rahul are being touted as successors to Kohli for Test captaincy, with young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also being recommended by select former cricketers. Rahul had led the Indian team during the second Test of the series against South Africa earlier this month as well, as Kohli was forced to miss the game due to back spasms.

On January 15, Kohli had announced his decision to step down as Test captain.

“It has been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honest and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now,” Kohli wrote on his official social media platforms.

“There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s night the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team.”

India's next Test assignment will be a two-match home series against Sri Lanka, which begins on February 25. Apart from Sri Lanka, India are scheduled to play Tests against England (fifth Test), Australia, and Bangladesh.